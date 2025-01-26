Republic Day 2025: Wishes, Quotes, Messages To Share With Friends And Family

India is celebrating its 76th Republic Day today. It is the date on which the Constitution of India came into effect and a day of pride for all Indians. Like every year, the celebrations of the day will kick off with a grand parade in New Delhi. This year, the parade promises to be a grand showcase of India's cultural diversity and military strength, with a special emphasis on commemorating 75 years since the enactment of the Constitution and the theme of Jan Bhagidari. 31 tableaux from various states, Union Territories, and Central Government ministries and departments will participate in the parade, centred around the theme "Swarnim Bharat: Virasat aur Vikas" (Golden India: Heritage and Progress).

The parade will commence at 10:30 am. It will take place along the Kartavya Path, formerly known as Rajpath. It will begin from Vijay Chowk and conclude at the Red Fort. The ceremony will conclude with a flypast by 47 aircraft, demonstrating India's aerial capabilities.

Now, as we celebrate this joyous occasion, here are some Republic Day wishes, images, quotes and greetings that you can share with friends and family.

Republic Day 2025: Wishes

May India continue to stand as a beacon of unity, celebrating its diversity with pride and fostering harmonious coexistence among its people.

Wishing for a greener India, where environmental sustainability is a priority, and efforts are made to protect and preserve the country's natural resources.

May technological advancements propel India into a leading role on the global stage, driving innovation, economic growth, and societal progress.

May India continue to be a peacemaker, fostering diplomatic relations and promoting harmony in a world marked by conflicts and uncertainties.

May the spirit of patriotism light up your heart and fill your day with positivity. Happy Republic Day!

Republic Day 2025: Messages

Happy Republic Day! Let's celebrate the spirit of unity and diversity that makes India truly special.

Wishing you a joyful Republic Day! May the tricolour always fly high, symbolising the strength and pride of our nation.

Happy 75th Republic Day! Today, let's cherish the values that make our nation unique and stand together with pride.

On this Republic Day, let's pledge to contribute to the progress and prosperity of our beloved India. Jai Hind!

Warm wishes on Republic Day! May the principles of justice, liberty, equality, and fraternity guide our nation towards a brighter future.

Republic Day 2025: Famous quotes

"Let a new India arise out of peasants' cottages, grasping the plough, out of huts, cobbler, and sweeper" - Swami Vivekananda

"Swaraj is my birthright and I shall have it" - Bal Gangadhar Tilak

"Freedom is not worth having if it does not include the freedom to make mistakes" - Mahatma Gandhi

"Democracy is not merely a form of government. It is primarily a mode of associated living, of conjoint communicated experience. It is essentially an attitude of respect and reverence towards fellow men" - BR Ambedkar