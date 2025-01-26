Google Celebrates India's 76th Republic Day With Wildlife-Themed Doodle

India is celebrating its 76th Republic Day today. Google marked the special day with a vibrant doodle depicting elements from the Republic Day parade. The Google Doodle, created by Pune-based guest artist Rohan Dahotre, highlights the significance of this historic day and emphasises the importance of cultural representation. It showcases various animals, each symbolising different regions of India. These animals represent the country's diverse landscapes, cultures, and wildlife, celebrating the country's rich natural and cultural heritage.

"This Doodle celebrates India's 76th Republic Day, an occasion marked by national pride and unity. On this day in 1950, the nation officially adopted the Constitution of India and transitioned into a republic," Google wrote explaining the significance of the Republic Day.

"The Doodle artwork featuring a Republic Day parade was illustrated by Pune-based guest artist Rohan Dahotre. The animals portrayed in the parade represent different regions of India," it added.

Further, Google highlighted the significance of Republic Day celebrations. "The annual Republic Day Parade is widely watched and attended, and covers several kilometers on Kartavya Path to India Gate. Attendees enjoy colorful, grand floats, and cultural performances from across the country, along with marches and formations by different contingents of the nation's armed forces," it said.

The Republic Day Parade, held annually on Kartavya Path in New Delhi, is one of the most anticipated events in the country. This year, the parade promises to be a grand showcase of India's cultural diversity and military strength, with a special emphasis on commemorating 75 years since the enactment of the Constitution and the theme of Jan Bhagidari.

The parade will commence with Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi laying a wreath at the National War Memorial, followed by the President arriving at Kartavya Path in a ceremonial buggy to take the salute during the march past. The parade will feature units from the Armed Forces, Paramilitary Forces, Auxiliary Civil Forces, NCC, and NSS.

31 tableaux from various states, Union Territories, and Central Government ministries and departments will participate in the parade, centred around the theme "Swarnim Bharat: Virasat aur Vikas" (Golden India: Heritage and Progress). To mark 75 years of the Constitution, two tableaux in the parade will highlight this milestone, accompanied by floral decorations and thematic view cutters. Balloons bearing banners of the official logo for the 75th year of the Constitution will be released at the conclusion of the program, which will end with a spectacular flypast featuring 47 aircraft.

The President of the Republic of Indonesia, Prabowo Subianto, will serve as the Chief Guest for the event. A 160-member marching contingent and a 190-member band from Indonesia will join the parade at Kartavya Path, alongside contingents from the Indian Armed Forces, said Defence Secretary Shri Rajesh Kumar Singh.