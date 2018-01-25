When And Where To Watch Republic Day Parade: All FAQs Answered Here

The Republic Day parade will begin at 9 am and is likely to continue till 11:25 am.

January 25, 2018
Republic Day parade with commentary will be aired on Doordarshan. (PTI)

New Delhi:  India will celebrate its 69th Republic Day on January 26. The main attraction of the day is the Republic Day Parade along the Rajpath near India Gate where the country's military might, culture and diversity are in full display. Every part of the country is represented in the grand parade. Colourful theme-based floats of different states highlight the states' culture and significance. This time, the Republic Day parade will be attended by the 10 heads of Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN). The heads are from Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Myanmar, Cambodia, Laos and Brunei.


FAQs on Republic Day Parade answered here:



Where can I see Republic Day Parade?

The President's speech and the Republic Day parade with commentary will be aired on Doordarshan (DD National).

When can I see Republic Day Parade?

The Republic Day parade will begin at 9 am and is likely to continue till 11:25 am. Before the parade, the Prime Minister would lay a floral wreath at the Amar Jawan Jyoti, the president would unfurl the National flag as the National Anthem is played. The awards - Ashoka Chakra and Kirti Chakra - will be awarded by the President of India for gallantry displayed away from the battlefield.

Where can I see Republic Day Parade in sign language?


DD News will carry the sign language interpretation of the commentary on Republic Day parade from 9 am to 11:25 am (or till the end of ceremony) on January 26.

Can I see Republic Day parade online?

The Republic Day parade will be live-streamed on https://www.youtube.com/DoordarshanNational from 9 am onward.

What are Republic Day 2018 Parade highlights?

Republic Day parade 2018 will for the first time see the ASEAN flag, the BSF women bikers' contingent called Seema Bhavani will showcase 16 types of stunts, camel contingent, maiden floats of All India Radio and Indian Council of Agricultural Research, Nirbhay Missile and indigenous Airborne Early Warning and Control System 'Netra' are some of the highlights.

