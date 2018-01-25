When And Where To Watch Republic Day Parade: All FAQs Answered Here

FAQs on Republic Day Parade answered here:
Where can I see Republic Day Parade?
The President's speech and the Republic Day parade with commentary will be aired on Doordarshan (DD National).
When can I see Republic Day Parade?
The Republic Day parade will begin at 9 am and is likely to continue till 11:25 am. Before the parade, the Prime Minister would lay a floral wreath at the Amar Jawan Jyoti, the president would unfurl the National flag as the National Anthem is played. The awards - Ashoka Chakra and Kirti Chakra - will be awarded by the President of India for gallantry displayed away from the battlefield.
Where can I see Republic Day Parade in sign language?
DD News will carry the sign language interpretation of the commentary on Republic Day parade from 9 am to 11:25 am (or till the end of ceremony) on January 26.
Can I see Republic Day parade online?
What are Republic Day 2018 Parade highlights?
1 Day to go...- Doordarshan National (@DDNational) January 25, 2018
Get ready for a visual feast!#RepublicDayParade2018 - 26th Jan, Friday - LIVE from 9 am onward on @DDNational &
Live-Stream on : https://t.co/OFUmYgGtxS ...
MUST WATCH! #RepublicDayOnDD#RepublicDayParade#RepublicDay2018#RepublicDaypic.twitter.com/6p7q3VBB9l
Republic Day parade 2018 will for the first time see the ASEAN flag, the BSF women bikers' contingent called Seema Bhavani will showcase 16 types of stunts, camel contingent, maiden floats of All India Radio and Indian Council of Agricultural Research, Nirbhay Missile and indigenous Airborne Early Warning and Control System 'Netra' are some of the highlights.