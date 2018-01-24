Republic Day 2018: Famous Quotes By Freedom Fighters On Republic India To Share This January 26

Comments
Here are some famous quotes by freedom fighters that you can share on Republic Day:
- "Give me blood, I will give you freedom" -- Subhas Chandra Bose
- "Patriotism is religion and religion is love for India" -- Bankim Chandra Chatterjee
- "A country's greatness lies in its undying ideals of love and sacrifice that inspire the mothers of the race" -- Sarojini Naidu
- "The sanctity of law can be maintained only so as long as it is the expression of the will of the people" -- Bhagat Singh
- "The shots that hit me are the last nails to the coffin of British rule in India" -- Lala Lajpat Rai
- "Swaraj is my birth right and I shall have it." -- Bal Gangadhar Tilak
- "Every Indian should now forget that he is a Rajput, a Sikh or a Jat. He must remember that he is an Indian." -- Sardar Patel
- "If yet your blood does not rage, then it is water that flows in your veins. For what is the flush of youth, if it is not of service to the motherland." -- Chandra Shekhar Azad
- "Long years ago, we made a tryst with destiny and now the time comes when we shall redeem our pledge... At the stroke of the midnight hour, when the world sleeps, India will awake to life and freedom." -- Jawaharlal Nehru
- "We believe in peace and peaceful development, not only for ourselves but for people all over the world." -- Lal Bahadur Shastri