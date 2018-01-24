Republic Day 2018: Famous Quotes By Freedom Fighters On Republic India To Share This January 26 January 26 holds great significance to us. The eve of Republic day is marked by a speech made by the President of India and on January 26 a grand parade is held at Rajpat in New Delhi.

2 Shares EMAIL PRINT Republic day 2018: India's 69th Republic day will be celebrated in grandeur with a Republic day parade New Delhi: 68 years ago the Indian constitution came into force after a long struggle of freedom from British rule. India did not have a fixed or permanent constitution since 1950 after India got its independence in 1947. Dr Rajendra Prasad took oath on this day as India's first president of India. This day, since then, holds great significance to us. The eve of Republic day is marked by a speech made by the President of India and on January 26 a grand parade is held at Rajpat in New Delhi.



A 'republic' India was result of some 200 years of struggle for freedom from the British. This period saw a number of notable personalities who stood for the Independence freedom movement. These freedom fighters incited a sense of nationalism and inspired patriotism in its true self.



Here are some famous quotes by freedom fighters that you can share on Republic Day: "Give me blood, I will give you freedom" -- Subhas Chandra Bose

"Patriotism is religion and religion is love for India" -- Bankim Chandra Chatterjee

"A country's greatness lies in its undying ideals of love and sacrifice that inspire the mothers of the race" -- Sarojini Naidu

"The sanctity of law can be maintained only so as long as it is the expression of the will of the people" -- Bhagat Singh

"The shots that hit me are the last nails to the coffin of British rule in India" -- Lala Lajpat Rai

"Swaraj is my birth right and I shall have it." -- Bal Gangadhar Tilak

"Every Indian should now forget that he is a Rajput, a Sikh or a Jat. He must remember that he is an Indian." -- Sardar Patel

"If yet your blood does not rage, then it is water that flows in your veins. For what is the flush of youth, if it is not of service to the motherland." -- Chandra Shekhar Azad

"Long years ago, we made a tryst with destiny and now the time comes when we shall redeem our pledge... At the stroke of the midnight hour, when the world sleeps, India will awake to life and freedom." -- Jawaharlal Nehru

"We believe in peace and peaceful development, not only for ourselves but for people all over the world." -- Lal Bahadur Shastri



68 years ago the Indian constitution came into force after a long struggle of freedom from British rule. India did not have a fixed or permanent constitution since 1950 after India got its independence in 1947. Dr Rajendra Prasad took oath on this day as India's first president of India. This day, since then, holds great significance to us. The eve of Republic day is marked by a speech made by the President of India and on January 26 a grand parade is held at Rajpat in New Delhi. A 'republic' India was result of some 200 years of struggle for freedom from the British. This period saw a number of notable personalities who stood for the Independence freedom movement. These freedom fighters incited a sense of nationalism and inspired patriotism in its true self.