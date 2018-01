Republic Day 2018: The Parade rehearsal will start at 09.50 am today. (PTI Photo)

Here are the live updates of the dress rehearsal for the Republic day 2018:



10:15 (IST) Full dress rehearsal for the Republic Day parade begins in New Delhi.





A full dress rehearsal for the Republic day celebrations will be conducted today. The rehearsal will have the same route as that of the Parade on Republic Day. The Parade rehearsal will start at 09.50 am today from the Vijay Chowk and will proceed to Red Fort. In order to avoid the chaos and traffic, the Delhi Traffic Police has issued traffic advisory and has made some arrangements. This year is India's 69th Republic Day which will be attended by the 10 ASEAN leaders.