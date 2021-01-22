Republic Day: Delhi Traffic Diversions For Full Dress Rehearsal Tomorrow

Republic Day Dress Rehearsal: Watch out for traffic diversions in Delhi on January 22-23

Republic Day full dress rehearsal: India will celebrate its 72nd Republic Day on Tuesday, January 26. Ahead of the Republic Day, the full dress rehearsal will take place tomorrow. The Delhi Police has issued a detailed advisory on the traffic diversions in the national capital for the Republic Day full dress rehearsal. Alternative routes to follow have also been suggested for commuters. Here is a look at routes to avoid if you are stepping out tomorrow. A separate advisory will be issued for the parade on January 26.

Republic Day 2021: Full dress rehearsal route

Vijay Chowk - Rajpath - Amar Jawan Jyoti - India Gate - Tilak Marg Radial Road. Parade will turn right on C-Hexagon and turn left and enter the National Stadium from Gate No. 1.

Republic Day 2021: Traffic diversions in Delhi for full dress rehearsal