Republic Day: Delhi Traffic Diversions For Full Dress Rehearsal Tomorrow

Republic Day full dress rehearsal: India will celebrate its 72nd Republic Day on Tuesday, January 26. Ahead of the Republic Day, the full dress rehearsal will take place tomorrow. The Delhi Police has issued a detailed advisory on the traffic diversions in the national capital for the Republic Day full dress rehearsal. Alternative routes to follow have also been suggested for commuters. Here is a look at routes to avoid if you are stepping out tomorrow. A separate advisory will be issued for the parade on January 26.
Traffic Advisory:— Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) January 21, 2021
Traffic Arrangements – Full Dress Rehearsal on 23rd January, 2021 #WearAMask#MaintainSocialDistance#KeepHandHygiene@CPDelhipic.twitter.com/4EwDTT4M9E
Republic Day 2021: Full dress rehearsal route
Vijay Chowk - Rajpath - Amar Jawan Jyoti - India Gate - Tilak Marg Radial Road. Parade will turn right on C-Hexagon and turn left and enter the National Stadium from Gate No. 1.
Republic Day 2021: Traffic diversions in Delhi for full dress rehearsal
- No traffic will be allowed on Vijay Chowk from 6 PM today till the full dress rehearsal is over tomorrow
- No cross traffic will be allowed on Rajpath intersections on Rafi Marg, Janpath, Man Singh Road from 11 PM tonight till dress rehearsal is over tomorrow. Similar restrictions will be in place on January 25-26
- C-Hexagon India Gate will be closed for traffic from 9.15 AM tomorrow till the entire parade and tableax enter National Stadium
- Heavy goods carriers will not be allowed on roads from Noida to Delhi. Movement of heavy goods carriers towards Delhi will be completely stopped on the DND Flyway, the Kalindi Kunj route and the Chilla border will remain out due to the farmers' protest
- Movement of heavy goods carriers will be stopped via the New Ashok Nagar and Kondli routes
- Two metro stations - Central Secretariat and Udyog Bhavan - will remain closed tomorrow from 5 AM to 12 noon.