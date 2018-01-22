India Will Showcase 'Act East' Policy On Republic Day: Defence Minister

She said this in response to a question from the press during her visit to the NCC Republic Day Camp at Delhi Cantonment.
"The prime minister's intention that the 'Look East' policy should now be the 'Act East' policy is really taking shape."
"And, by the very presence of ten leaders from ASEAN during the Republic Day celebrations, India will definitely showcase its 'Act East' policy," she said.
When asked about the ceasefire violations, she said, "Let's talk about the NCC Camp and Republic Day today."
Earlier, Sitharaman awarded the 'Raksha Mantri Padak' and commendation cards to the winning cadets at an investiture ceremony held at the camp.