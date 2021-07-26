Reports Of Firing At Assam-Mizoram Border; Chief Ministers Trade Charges

There were reports of firing from the Assam-Mizoram border areas and attacks on government vehicles.

Fresh violence broke out at the Assam-Mizoram border today - two days after Union home minister Amit Shah met all Chief Ministers of the northeast at Shillong. There were reports of firing from the border areas and attacks on government vehicles.

The Chief Ministers of both states tweeted tagging Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Tweeting a video of the violence where people armed with sticks can be seen, Chief Minster Zoramthanga sought Mr Shah's intervention, saying it "needs to be stopped right now".

"Innocent couple on their way back to Mizoram via Cachar manhandled and ransacked by thugs and goons. How are you going to justify these violent acts?" read another tweet.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma tweeted: "Honble @ZoramthangaCM ji , Kolasib ( Mizoram) SP is asking us to withdraw from our post until then their civilians won't listen nor stop violence. How can we run government in such circumstances? Hope you will intervene at earliest".