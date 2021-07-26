BJP's Return Showed Assam Rejected 'Andolan' And 'Atankwad': Amit Shah

The peace process with militants in Karbi Anglong is about to draw to an end, Amit Shah said

Bundling protests ("andolan") and terrorism ("atankwad") together once again, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday said the victory of the BJP in the March-April election in Assam indicated the people of the state had "chosen development".

"Thousands of youths of Assam have lost their lives agitating, but Assam got nothing. My analysis of our party forming the government for the second term is that Assam has given a mandate against Andolan (agitation) and Atankwad (terrorism) and chose the path of development," Mr Shah said in Guwahati on Sunday at a public event on the last day of his two-day visit to the northeast - his first after the party returned to power in Assam in May.

He promised that by 2024, before the end of the second term of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government at the centre, all the clauses of the Bodoland Accord that were signed in January last year will be implemented.

He also said that the peace process with militants in Karbi Anglong of the southern hills of Assam is also about to draw to an end.

Mr Shah had made a series of visits to Assam to campaign for the BJP government and held several public meetings ahead of assembly elections, during which, he had said that the BJP-led government in the centre and the state were committed to building an "andolan and atankwad-mukt (free)" Assam.

The BJP won a landslide victory even though its ally BPF joined the Congress that had partnered with at least 10 other parties including Badruddin Ajmal's AIUDF. Several regional outfits spawned out of the movement against the centre's controversial citizenship were also in the race.

Mr Shah said, "Assam witnessed the birth of several new parties ahead of elections this year, and they have also tried hard to prove themselves to the voters. But the people of Assam remained with the BJP."