'Not The Era Of Third-Degree Punishment...': Amit Shah In Assam

Amit Shah launched 'Sewa Setu' mobile app of the Assam police

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday said that forensic science must be used in such a way that there should not be any need for resorting to third-degree punishment.

Union Home Minister was on a day-long visit to the state to attend three events in Assam's Guwahati on Thursday where he attended the foundation ceremony of the National Forensic Science University (NFSU) Guwahati campus.

"It's not an era of third-degree (punishment), it cannot happen and should not be done. Instead, forensic science must be used in such a way that there should not be any need for resorting to third-degree," Amit Shah said while addressing the people at National Forensic Sciences University in Guwahati.

He also launched the 'Sewa Setu' mobile app of the Assam police which was developed jointly by the Assam Police and the Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL).

The app will enable people to lodge FIRs, missing person complaints, and tenant verifications among others without visiting the police station.

Later, Amit Shah distributed appointment letters to around 45,000 successful candidates to fulfil the Assam government's commitment of providing 1 lakh government jobs.

The Assam Chief Minister also said that, in July this year the state government will publish additional advertisements for 22765 posts of the state government.

"Himanta Biswa Sarma had said that the youths of Assam must be made part of the development of the state. BJP fullfills its election promises...today around 86000 youths are getting jobs, the promise has been fulfilled within just 2 years," Amit Shah said in a programme to be held at Veterinary College Playground, Khanapara in Guwahati.

