Religious Trust's Accounts Frozen Over Foreign Funding, Irregularities

In a development flagged in the Maharashtra Legislature, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday disclosed that the Anti Terrorism Squad (ATS) has taken action against an organisation named Gulzar-E-Raza Trust, freezing its bank accounts over suspected foreign funding and financial irregularities that have raised serious concerns about fraud and misuse of public trust.

According to the government's statement in the State Legislative Council, the ATS, during its investigation into suspicious entities operating in the state, identified the Gulzar-E-Raza organisation as having collected large sums purportedly for religious work. Preliminary findings indicate that the group received approximately Rs 4 crore in donations, part of which may have come from foreign and suspicious sources, prompting the decision to freeze accounts as a precautionary measure while the probe continues.

Fadnavis emphasised that the ATS's move was based on credible intelligence suggesting irregular financial inflows and possible violations of laws governing foreign contributions. "Since the investigating agency believes that the funds received are from foreign and suspicious accounts, the ATS has seized the bank accounts," he told members of the house, highlighting the need to ensure that charitable contributions are not diverted or misused.

The probe centres on allegations that the Gulzar-E-Raza Trust, which presented itself as a religious and charitable body, was not legally registered with the Maharashtra Public Trusts Act or with the state's Commissioner of Charitable Endowments.

Investigators discovered that the organisation used forged or misleading documents, including fake registrations and bank compliance details, to open multiple accounts with a private bank in Latur's Market Yard branch, where funds were deposited.

Further inquiry revealed that the trust had allegedly misled the Income Tax Department and other statutory bodies by submitting fabricated registration numbers and PAN details. In some instances, a registration number belonging to another legitimate trust was misused to create an appearance of legality.

Earlier in January, ATS teams raided villages in Beed district's Majalgaon area, arresting two of the principal suspects and filing cases against four trustees. Initial police reports state that the suspects opened five bank accounts and deposited donations totalling Rs 4.73 crore, allegedly siphoning these funds for personal benefit while presenting the operations as a religious charity.

Police officials have said the arrests, which include individuals identified as Imran Kaleem Shaikh, Mujjammil Noor Sayyed, Ahmeduddin Kaiser Qazi, and Taufiq Javed Qazi, are part of a larger investigation, with more details expected as teams continue to trace the flow of money and inspect compliance with legal norms.