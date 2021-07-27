Religious Code Violated During Uttarakhand Chief Minister's Gurdwara Visit: Top Sikh Body

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami recently visited Gurdwara Sri Nanakmatta Sahib

The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) Monday claimed that the religious code of conduct was violated during Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami's recent visit to Gurdwara Sri Nanakmatta Sahib in the state.

The SGPC is the top religious body of the Sikhs.

SGPC chief Bibi Jagir Kaur said the gurdwara has its own code of conduct which no one should violate, according to a statement.

It said the violation of the gurdwara's code of conduct has hurt the Sikh sentiments.

Ms Kaur said a letter will be written to the management committee of Gurdwara Sri Nanakmatta Sahib in Uttarakhand's Nanakmatta seeking clarification on the matter.

Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh has constituted a three-member committee to investigate the matter and submit a report, she said.

