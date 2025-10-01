Delhi's Kashmiri Gate Traffic Jams To Ease, Government Plans New Rs 500 Crore Flyover

Delhi commuters may soon get some relief from the daily gridlock at Kashmiri Gate Inter-State Bus Terminal (ISBT). Officials say the government is working on a plan to construct a new flyover connecting Nigambodh Ghat (near Margat Wale Baba) to Majnu Ka Tilla, which could turn the stretch from Rajghat to Majnu Ka Tilla into a red-light-free zone.

Currently, traffic at ISBT is chaotic, with vehicles converging from five directions. "The idea is to streamline traffic flow and reduce congestion at ISBT. The proposed flyover would pass above the existing ISBT structure, cross the Metcalfe Road red light, and descend near Majnu Ka Tilla," an official from the Public Works Department (PWD) told NDTV.

The PWD has reportedly been asked to prepare a Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the flyover. Sources say the project is expected to cost around Rs 500 crore and could be completed in approximately two years once work begins. Meanwhile, the tender for an older flyover project has been put on hold.

Commuters along this corridor, which handles thousands of vehicles daily, could see significantly shorter travel times if the project comes to fruition.

Though still largely in the planning phase, Delhi government with this project aims to streamline traffic and ease one of the city's worst congestion points. Though the question remains- will this flyover finally put an end to the daily ISBT traffic jams?