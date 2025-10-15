Hilarious Memes Target Bengaluru's Unfinished Ejipura Flyover With Construction Underway: "Historical Monument"

Bengaluru's Ejipura flyover became a symbol of prolonged infrastructure delays. But recently, a social media user claimed that the construction has been resumed, which sparked hilarious memes and posts online. While commenting on the situation, one woman humorously said that she moved to Koramangala pregnant, and now her son is eight years old and in the 2nd standard. The flyover's construction began before he was born, and still isn't complete.

On X (formerly Twitter), she wrote, "No joke I moved to Koramangala pregnant and my son is now almost 8 and they've been building the flyover since before he was born to now when he's in 2nd standard."

The construction of the flyover started in 2017, and the completion was expected by 2019. But even after around eight years, the work was not completed, leading to public outcry.

The user named Varun Agarwal said on X that the Ejipura Flyover has finally resumed construction. "A historical day not just for Bangalore but also for us who have grown up with this historical monument," he wrote.

See the post here:

Ejipura Flyover has finally resumed construction. A historical day not just for Bangalore but also for us who have grown up with this historical monument.



Our forefathers started work on this centuries ago despite the odds. Our ancestors played hide and seek along its beautiful… — Varun Agarwal (@varun067) October 13, 2025

The flyover aims to ease traffic congestion in bustling Koramangala. Despite delays, work resumed recently.

Another user wrote, "My wife was pregnant when the Metro Yellow Line work started. The project finally opened when my daughter reached 3rd standard. At this rate, she might finish her double degree before the Ejipura flyover is completed."

Here are some hilarious posts:

"We've aged, our kids have graduated"

"Ejipura Flyover: Started in 2017, now 70% done... in 2025! We've aged, our kids have graduated, and Bengaluru's traffic invented time travel under its pillars. Deadline? June 2026. Who's betting on 2030? Koramangala peeps, RT if you've lost years idling here!" one user wrote.

"Launch Afterparty"

"Guys - Planning to host an Ejipura Flyover Launch Afterparty - Luma Event going to roll soon. Stay tuned," one user jokingly said.

"...flyover is standing there"

Since then I have seen peak joblessness and peak lifelessness because of job in the last 8 years. Moved back home during covid. Back to Luru , switched jobs. Got married. Still Ejipura flyover is standing there incomplete

"Historical monument"

Some users mocked the flyover as a "historical monument". "The ejipura flyover was under construction when we visited the HAL Museum as part of my high school-college trip. I travel on the same road to my office today, and it's still under construction. A true historical monument, indeed," one user wrote.

"Flyover was the friend"

One user said, "Maybe the ejipura flyover was the friends we made along the way."

"Wonders of the world"

"You are missing a larger objective. Authorities want it to be added to wonders of the world list with an achievement. A Flyover that people could never fly over...." t'll be a marvel that'll convert Ejipura and Koramangala into a tourist destination for global tourists," wrote a user.