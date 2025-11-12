Bizarre Video Shows Man Sleeping Inside Flyover Pillar, Bengaluru Police Reacts

A video of a man found resting inside a hollow flyover pillar at Jalahalli Cross in Bengaluru has gone viral, leaving internet users and locals stunned and sparking discussions about urban homelessness and safety. Commuters were baffled to see the man comfortably resting in a narrow cavity within a metro pillar, with many questioning how he managed to access such a tiny and restricted space. Eyewitnesses suggested he appeared to have been resting there for some time, seemingly unaware of the growing crowd and commotion outside.

"A shocking incident was reported from Jalahalli Cross, where a man was found sleeping inside a hollow section of a flyover pillar. The bizarre sight quickly drew a large crowd, with people gathering around in disbelief and discussing how he even managed to get inside such a narrow and dangerous spot," the video was captioned on X.

The video quickly gained widespread attention on social media platforms, with users expressing a mix of shock, concern, and calls for action. Some users highlighted the issue of homelessness and the lack of adequate shelter in the city, while others debated whether the act was a deliberate stunt. Others said that construction work on the pillar is ongoing and workers were resting between work.

One user wrote, "Seriously this needs to be checked. If that guy is in need of help we should find ways to help him If this is just a stunt then needs to be taught a lesson." Another commented, "How could he reach the top of the pillar? Hopefully, he is not there with any wrong intentions."

Authorities were alerted to the situation, following which the Bengaluru Traffic Police directed the Peenya station to look into the issue.