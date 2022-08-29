Reliance Jio To Launch 5G Services Within 2 Months

Reliance 5G Announcement: Reliance has committed 2 trillion rupees to roll out 5G services

Reliance Industries Ltd's Jio will begin rolling out 5G services for its subscribers in the next two months, India's top telecom company said on Monday.

The company has committed 2 trillion rupees ($25 billion) to roll out the 5G services, Chairman Mukesh Ambani said at the company's annual general meeting. The company will start rolling out 5G in key cities before covering pan-India by December 2023, he added.

Earlier this month, Jio emerged as the biggest spender in India's $19 billion 5G spectrum auction, winning airwaves worth $11 billion.

The Indian government aims to begin the rollout of 5G - which it says can provide data speeds about 10 times faster than 4G - by October this year. Globally, the next generation network is seen as vital for emerging technologies like self-driving cars and artificial intelligence.

