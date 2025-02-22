Rekha Gupta Meets PM Modi; Delhi Ministers Inspect Road Repairs, Projects

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his residence on Saturday even as her Cabinet ministers hit the road and started reviewing repairs of potholed roads and pending projects across the city.

During the meeting with PM Modi, Ms Gupta thanked him for giving a "daughter of Delhi" a chance to serve the people as Chief Minister, said one of her aides.

Before leaving for the PM's residence, Ms Gupta greeted her well-wishers from the first-floor balcony of her home in Shalimar Bagh in the morning.

Using a public address system, Ms Gupta announced that on meeting PM Modi she would convey, on behalf of all women and daughters of the city, gratitude for selecting a "Daughter of Delhi" to serve the city.

"On the first day in office, we approved the Ayushman Bharat scheme of PM Modi in the first Cabinet meeting," she said, promising not to waste even a single day and continue serving the people.

"Our mission is to achieve Viksit Delhi as mandated by PM Modi," she said.

"Viksit Delhi's journey has to be covered by all of us together," she said, ending her public address with chants of "Jai Shri Ram" and "Bharat Mata ki Jai".

आज प्रधानमंत्री आवास में यशस्वी प्रधानमंत्री माननीय @narendramodi जी से शिष्टाचार भेंट की।



आपके मार्गदर्शन और नेतृत्व में भाजपा की डबल इंजन सरकार लोक कल्याण और सुशासन के पथ पर चलते हुए दिल्लीवासियों के सपनों को एक विकसित दिल्ली में बदलने को प्रतिबद्ध है।… pic.twitter.com/W6hVfVaEjl — Rekha Gupta (@gupta_rekha) February 22, 2025

Later, the Chief Minister held a meeting with the officials of the PWD department to improve infrastructure and discussed issues related to the dug-up roads, damaged roads and traffic in Delhi and gave directions for improvement.

PWD Minister Parvesh Verma inspected the Barapullah Phase-3 project and assured speedy payment and environment clearance that have alleged delayed progress in work.

आज भैरो मार्ग से सराय काले खां ‘रिंग रोड' के सुदृढ़ीकरण के कार्यों का निरिक्षण किया।



PWD विभाग दिल्ली सरकार के अधिकारियों को सड़क सुदृढ़ीकरण हेतु आवश्यक दिशा-निर्देश दिये। क्षेत्र में सुगम यातायात और बुनियादी सुविधाएँ हर नागरिक तक पहुँचेंगी। इन कार्यों को पूरा करना मेरी… pic.twitter.com/pz9jfAilkS — Parvesh Sahib Singh (@p_sahibsingh) February 22, 2025

Speaking to media persons near Sarai Kale Khan in South East Delhi, Verma said he had also issued strict instructions for the removal of encroachment across Delhi roads. "We want road contractors to guarantee 10-year life for roads so that they do not need frequent recarpeting," he said.

During another field visit at Khajuri Khas crossing in North East Delhi, Law and Labour Minister Kapil Mishra said, "Arvind Kejriwal's govt made the condition of roads in Delhi worse. Everywhere, the roads are either broken or dusty, there are potholes and waterlogging and under the new work culture all Cabinet ministers and officials will have to work 24 hours and repair the roads immediately."

