Red-Headed Vulture With Satellite Ring Tied To Leg Released In Sky

The satellite ring will track the bird's movements and areas frequented by it

A red-headed vulture, a scavenger and predatory bird was released into the open sky with a satellite ring tied to its leg in the Chilla range of Rajaji Tiger Reserve, a forest official said on Thursday.

"Every organism in the ecosystem has a role to play in maintaining its balance," Saket Badola, the reserve's Director, who released the bird on Wednesday, said.

The satellite ring will track the bird's movements and areas frequented by it, locations or tree species it prefers to make its nest in, and the ambience it selects for breeding, Badola said.

The bird was released under a programme being conducted jointly by the forest department personnel and an NGO, he said.

Due to the use of banned chemicals like diclofenac, birds of prey and scavengers have been under constant threat for the last several years and their numbers have declined.

Therefore, there is a great need for scientific research and study on birds of raptor class, said Badola.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)