Video Of A Leopard Taking 'Post-Dinner Walk' In Nainital Goes Viral

The video has collected over 18,000 views and 11,000 impressions

A video of a leopard roaming in Nainital has surfaced online. The video shows the leopard walking on an empty street of the hill station, the clip was shared by Indian Forest Service officer Saket Badola. After some time, the animal looks at the camera and starts walking towards the gate of Thakur Dev Singh Bisht Campus.

The caption of the video reads, "Post-dinner walk, in the city of #Nainital."

Watch the video here:

Since being posted the video has collected over 18,000 views and 11,000 impressions. A user commented, "Since its Nainital in Uttarakhand we can proudly say that we are the No 1 state in Wild Life Conservation."

Another user asked, "How u can be so sure about the Post-Dinner walk.......Maybe this cat still searching for Dinner....."

The third user commented, "I studied Pg in Forestry from this campus. The D.S.B. campus was awarded "Green Campus" by Uttrakhand Forest Department. It holds a great biodiversity around it. Eg Barking Deer, Porcupine, Leopard, great variety of birds & much more. Great to see it."

Incidents of leopards straying into residential areas have been reported several times. Environmentalists put the blame on unchecked development eating into the habitat of leopards and other animals.





Featured Video Of The Day Poll Of Exit Polls: BJP To Win Tripura, Nagaland, Third In Meghalaya