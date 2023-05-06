''Clash Of Titans'': Video Of Two Elephants Ferociously Fighting Each Other Stuns Internet

The clip was shared by Indian Forest Service officer Saket Badola

Though strong and huge, elephants are widely regarded as gentle giants. These adorable and fun-loving jumbos are also exceptionally intelligent animals, capable of experiencing and understanding a wide range of emotions. However, once in a while, they also show their aggressive side. In a video going viral on social media, two elephants are seen engaging in a fierce fight, leaving users stunned.

The clip shared by Indian Forest Service officer Saket Badola shows both the tuskers pushing each other and fighting with their large tusks to overpower each other. The video seems to have been recorded from a moving vehicle.

''Clash of Titans,'' the video was aptly captioned.

Watch the video here:

The video left internet users stunned while some wondered the reason behind the fight between the two tuskers. Since being shared, the video has garnered more than 31,000 views, 435 likes and more than 65 retweets.

One user said, ''Majestic but terrifying at the same time.'' Another commented, ''Full marks to the photographer, amazing courage.''

A third said, ''They too fight with each other.. Ohhh God!'' A fourth added, ''What would they fight about.'' A fifth wrote, ''When elephants fight, it's the grass that suffers and the bush that feels it.''

A while back, Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Parveen Kaswan, shared a heartwarming video of two baby elephants playfighting with each other.