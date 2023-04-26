Forest Officer Shares Video Of Baby Elephants' Playful Fight, Internet In Awe

Two baby elephants playfighting with each other

Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Parveen Kaswan, who regularly shares interesting facts about wildlife, shared a heartwarming video of two baby elephants playfighting with each other.

The snippet opens with one of the slightly bigger elephants overpowering the younger one. Although, before the fight could escalate the adult elephants from the herd intervene and protects the younger calf.

Along with the adorable video, Mr Kaswan wrote, "When cousins fight elders have to intervene."

Watch the video here:

When in cousins fight elders have to intervene. pic.twitter.com/TiCATz8uZ6 — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) April 25, 2023

So far, the video has amassed over 1 lakh views on Twitter. The social media users have flooded the comments section of the post with red heart emojis and reacted to the cute video. A user commented, "Wish I can go and hug them all n play with them. Mighty n divine they are."

Another user wrote, "I will always appreciate any pics and videos that you upload of the Indian Elephant. Thank you for posting this."

"The video is so cute. So adorable," the third user wrote.

"Lovely.. The elders knew when to intervene," the fourth user commented.

Meanwhile, earlier, Mr Kaswan posted a video on Twitter that shows a big group of butterflies gathered around a water body. While most of them are sitting on the land, some are trying to find a place, as if looking to extract something from the ground.

Mr Kaswan said this is "called as mud puddling. Where butterflies gather to collect salts." He said the video was shot during a random visit.

In a subsequent tweet, the IFS officer said, "Done mostly by males. They collect salts and pheromones to attract the females. They collect them from small pool of water, dung, mud etc."



