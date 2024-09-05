Uttarakhand Removes Rajaji Tiger Reserve Director, Supreme Court Dismisses Petition

The action has been taken after instructions of Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami. (File)

The Uttarakhand Government has removed Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Rahul as Director of Rajaji Tiger Reserve, following instructions from Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami.

The Forest Department issued orders on Tuesday, September 3, relieving Rahul of his duties as Director of Rajaji Tiger Reserve. The government informed the Supreme Court about the decision on Wednesday, leading to the dismissal of a related petition.

"The letter dated 03.09.2024, the Uttarakhand Government, after due consideration, relieved Shri Rahul from Director of Rajaji Tiger Reserve with immediate effect and appoints him to the post of Chief Forest Conservator Monitoring, Evaluation, IT and Modernisation, Dehradun," the Uttarakhand Government stated.

The move comes after the Supreme Court took exception to Rahul's appointment as Director of Rajaji Tiger Reserve, citing his previous removal from Corbett Tiger Reserve over allegations of illegal tree cutting.

According to information, the Forest Department has taken the said action after the instructions of Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami.

The state government had transferred many IFS officers in the past, in which senior officer Rahul was made the director of Rajaji National Park.

IFS Rahul has now been posted as Chief Forest Conservator Monitoring, Evaluation, IT and Modernisation.

The Forest Department's Deputy Secretary has issued formal orders for this. The government presented the above information before the Supreme Court on Wednesday during the hearing of the petition related to this case.

Uttarakhand Forest Minister Subodh Uniyal recently said the decision to post Rahul as Rajaji TR was taken unanimously by him and the Chief Minister.

