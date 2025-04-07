Applications Invited For Several Group C Posts In Uttarakhand, Check Details

Government jobs 2025: The Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UKSSSC) is currently accepting applications for several Group C posts, including Assistant Accountant, Record Keeper-cum-Store Keeper, Officer Assistant III (Accounts), and Cashier Data Entry Operator. The application window opened on April 5, and will remain active until April 29. Interested and eligible individuals can submit their applications by visiting the official website. The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 63 positions.

The corrections to the submitted application forms will be allowed from May 5 to May 7. The written examination is scheduled to be held on July 6, 2025, as per the official notification.

Vacancy Details

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill positions in various departments of the Uttarakhand state government. The post-wise vacancy details are as follows:

Assistant Accountant 57

Record Keeper-cum-Store Keeper 01

Officer Assistant III (Accounts) 04

Cashier Data Entry Operator 01

Eligibility Criteria

Assistant Accountant: Bachelor's degree in Commerce (BCom) or BBA (Commerce stream); candidates with a Master's degree in Accountancy are also eligible.

Officer Assistant III (Accounts): Bachelor's degree in Commerce.

Record Keeper & Cashier DEO: 12th pass from a recognised board.

In addition to the educational qualification, candidates must have proficiency in Hindi typing with a minimum speed of:

4000 key depressions per hour for all posts (except Office Assistant)

6000 key depressions per hour for Office Assistant

Age Limit

Minimum age: 18-21 years (depending on the post)

Maximum age: 42 years as of July 1, 2025

Age relaxation is applicable for reserved categories as per government rules.

Salary Structure

The pay scale varies by post and ranges from Rs 21,700 to Rs 94,300 per month.

Selection Process

The selection will be based on:

Written Examination (Objective-type, 100 marks, 2 hours)

Typing Test

Document Verification

Medical Examination

To qualify in the written exam:

General and OBC candidates must score at least 45%

SC/ST candidates must score at least 35%

Application Fee

General/OBC: Rs 300

SC/ST/EWS: Rs 150

For more information, candidates should refer to the official recruitment notification available on the UKSSSC website