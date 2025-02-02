This University Is Hiring For 260 Positions, Monthly Salary Over Rs 1 Lakh

Govind Ballabh Pant University of Agriculture and Technology (GBPUAT) in Uttarakhand has announced recruitment for various teaching and non-teaching positions, including Professor, Assistant Professor, Assistant Librarian, and more. The university is inviting applications from eligible candidates for a total of 260 vacancies. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website until February 28, 2025.

Vacancy Details

The recruitment drive includes the following positions and vacancies:

Professor: 75 vacancies

Associate Professor: 99 vacancies

Assistant Professor: 80 vacancies

Assistant Librarian: 02 vacancies

Assistant Director (PE): 04 vacancies

Eligibility Criteria

The qualifications required for each position are as follows:

Professor: PhD in the relevant field with at least 10 years of teaching/research experience.

Associate Professor: PhD with 8 years of teaching/research experience, along with research publications.

Assistant Professor: Master's degree in the relevant subject with NET/PhD.

Assistant Librarian: Master's degree in Library Science.

Assistant Director (PE): Master's degree in Physical Education and Sports along with NET/PhD.

Candidates can refer to the official notification for detailed qualification requirements.

Age Limit And Salary

The age limit for applicants will be in accordance with the university's regulations, though it has not been specified yet. Selected candidates will receive a salary ranging from Rs 57,000 to Rs 1,44,200, depending on the position.

Selection Process

Candidates will be shortlisted based on their applications, followed by an interview or written examination.

Application Fee

General/OBC candidates: Rs 1,500

EWS candidates: Rs 1,000

SC/ST candidates: Rs 750

How To Apply

Candidates must download the application form from the official website. After filling out the form with the necessary details, the application, along with required documents, should be sent via Speed Post or Registered Post to the following address:

Chief Personal Officer (Recruitment Section), GBPUAT, Pantnagar, Udham Singh Nagar, Uttarakhand (263145)

For further information and updates, candidates are advised to visit the official GBPUAT website.