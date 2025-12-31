"Rectify Mistake": BJP Slams Muslim Group's Objections To Vande Mataram

A Muslim group's objections to a music competition themed on the national song, Vande Mataram, have been sharply criticised by the BJP. Without naming MMU (Mutahida Majlis-e-Ulema), party spokesperson Abhijeet Jasrotia said anyone for whom religion is bigger than the nation, have a "choice" (to move out).

"Those who are having problem in singing Vande Mataram, let me tell you one thing -- that martyr Ashfaqullah Khan and Abdul Qadir were greater Muslim as compared to some accidental political Muslims of this country," Jasrotia said.

"In 1947, two nation theory, when two nations were created out of Bharat, the other two nations Pakistan and Bangladesh were completely on religious basis. For those for whom religion was greater or bigger than their country, they moved to that country," he said.

"Still, if somebody feels that they didn't have a choice in 1947, the choice is open for them because those who are living in this Bharat, they believe in secular Bharat and for them country and nation is much bigger as compared to their religion. Hope better things prevail and you can still rectify your mistake," he added.

The MMU, which claims to be the largest conglomerate of Islamic organisations in J&K, has objected to the "circulation and promotion of publicity material" relating to a singing competition themed on "Vande Mataram" by "certain government departments and its reproduction in local newspapers". In a post on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), they advised the community to stay away from such programmes.

It incensed the BJP's MLA and senior leader Yudhvir Sethi, who accused the group of stoking trouble and warned them against putting "Islamic colour on everything".

"Vande matram is one song that united each and every Indian against colonial rule... once again you are looking for an excuse to stoke trouble in the region. Stop giving Islamic colour to everything," he said.

The Muslims' reservation against "Vande Mataram" has made headlines on several occasions. The primary objection is that the song, in its full version, identifies the nation with a host of Goddesses and calls for bowing down before her. Many see this as a violation of Islam's core principles.

Now, with the country observing the 150th anniversary of the national song, the differences over it have come sharply in focus.