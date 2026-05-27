Rebel AIADMK MLAs Reconcile With E Palaniswami Days After Backing Vijay's TVK

Two weeks is a long time in politics. Long enough for a divorce and a reconciliation. The warring AIADMK factions are back together again. The rebels who went against party boss E Palaniswami and voted in support of the Vjay-led TVK government during the Assembly floor test, have gone back to the party fold.

The two sides on Friday met the Assembly Speaker and assured that they were united again as a party.

"We will always be united," the Rebel AIADMK MLAs said after swearing their allegiance to the party again.

As the rebels returned home, Palaniswani has withdrawn his application seeking their disqualification from the Speaker's office.

The Shortlived AIADMK Revolt

Turmoil had hit AIADMK as a seciton of the MLAs led by CV Shanmugam raised the banner of revolt against Palaniswami after the election defeat. This camp pitched to support to the TVK government which was rejected by Palaniswami.

25 MLAs from the rebel camp went against the Palaniswami line and voted for the VIjay government. As the matters came to a head, Palaniswami wrote to the Speaker seeking disqualification of the rebel MLAs.

Why The Reconciliation

The rebel faction faced a jolt when 4 MLAs from the camp resigned from the Assembly and joined the TVK. This even as the disqualification proceedings were pending with the Speaker's office. EPS objected to the resigning of the MLAs citing proceedings in Speaker's office.

Causing further dent in the rebel camp, six MLAs, in a bid to avoid the noose of the anti-defenction law, switched their loyalty back to the EPS camp. They submitted apology letters to the Speaker and party chief Palaniswami for defying the party whip during the floor test.

EPS Is The Boss

As the rebel camp's strength dwindled to 15 from 25, the talks of reconciliation gained momentum cementing EPS' position as party boss.

Rebel leaders led by SP Velumani met the party general secretary at his residence and declared truce. After the meet, they declared that Palaniswani is their leader. They said that they had some difference of opinion earlier that led to the revolt. The leaders insisted that all the issues were resolved and Palaniswami has agreed to consider their demands.