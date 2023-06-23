Ready To Contribute In Any Way To Restore Peace In Ukraine: PM Modi In US

India is "emphasising spirit of one earth, one family", PM Modi said during his White House conference.

India is ready to contribute in any way it can to restore peace in Ukraine, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday, reiterating that New Delhi favours the resolution of the dispute through dialogue and diplomacy.

Prime Minister Modi's remarks came during a joint news conference with President Joe Biden at the White House after their talks.

"From the very beginning of the events in Ukraine, India has laid emphasis on the resolution of the dispute through dialogue and diplomacy," Modi, who is here on his maiden state visit, told reporters.

"We are completely ready to contribute in any way we can to restore peace. Under India's G-20 presidency, we are emphasising the spirit of one earth, one family, one future," he said.

Since the Ukraine conflict began in February last year, Modi spoke to Russian President Vladimir Putin as well as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy a number of times during which he insisted that the conflict should be resolved through dialogue and diplomacy.

India has not yet condemned the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Biden said the two leaders talked about their shared efforts to mitigate the humanitarian tragedies unleashed by Russia's brutal war in Ukraine and to defend the core principles of the UN Charter on sovereignty and territorial integrity.

In a joint statement after their talks, President Biden and Prime Minister Modi expressed their deep concern over the conflict in Ukraine and mourned its terrible and tragic humanitarian consequences.

The leaders underscored the serious and growing impacts of the war on the global economic system, including on food, fuel and energy security, and critical supply chains.

They called for greater efforts to mitigate the consequences of the war, especially in the developing world. Both countries further pledged to render continuing humanitarian assistance to the people of Ukraine. They called for respect for international law, principles of the UN charter, and territorial integrity and sovereignty. Both countries concurred on the importance of post-conflict reconstruction in Ukraine.

