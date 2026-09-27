"Ready For Any Strikes Against Terrorists": Rajnath Singh's Message To Pak At NDTV Defence Summit

India will not compromise on its national security and will be prepared to carry out strikes against terrorists as long as a neighbouring country continues to "propagate terrorism", Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said today.

Speaking at the NDTV Defence Summit 2026, Singh said India wanted peace and did not seek war or the territory of another country, but warned that a desire for peace should not be mistaken for weakness.

"India believes in peace, does not want war. India does not want to take over another land, does not want to threaten anyone. But there is a difference between silence and weakness," he said.

"India wants peace, but it will not compromise on its security. Till the time our neighbouring country propagates terrorism, we will be ready for any strikes against terrorists - we want to tell them and the world," he added.

By neighbouring country, the Defence Minister alluded to Pakistan that has over the years harboured several terror networks that have carried out attacks in India.

India has consistently maintained the position that Pakistani or Pakistan-based terrorists have carried out multiple terror attacks in India over the years. On April 22, 2025, Pakistan-based terrorists attacked the popular tourist town of Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir. The attack killed 26 people, including one Nepali national, and injured several others.

In response, India carried out missile strikes against terrorist facilities in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. The targets included locations in Muzaffarabad, Kotli, Bahawalpur, Rawalakot, Chakswari, Bhimber, Neelum Valley, Jhelum and Chakwal.

"India believes in dialogue, but if any country propagates terrorism, the dialogue will end then and there," Singh said. "India wants cooperation but not at the cost of national interest."

The comments came at the NDTV Defence Summit 2026. The one-day summit brings together senior defence officials, military officers and industry leaders for discussions on India's defence capabilities.

