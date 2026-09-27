"From Chips To Ships, India Must Be Self-Reliant In Defence": Rajnath Singh To NDTV

Chips, screws, weapons - manufacturing it all here will help the country build its strategic autonomy, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh underlined at NDTV Defence Summit on Sunday, adding that India is moving in that direction.

Elaborating on the Make-in-India philosophy, the Defence Minister said the idea is "why buy what can be built here".

"Our philosophy is simple: why buy what can be produced here? That is what we call self-reliance. From chips to ships, from screws to complete weapon systems, this will take India to strategic autonomy," Rajnath Singh stressed.

Speaking about India's preparation for future threats, the Minister said "groundbreaking and structural reforms have taken place".

"We are not limited to meeting current needs; we are self-reliant and future-oriented. Groundbreaking and structural reforms have taken place. Defence manufacturing has gained momentum," the Minister said.

Likening the growth in telecom sector from 2G to 5G, the Minister pointed out that warfare too is in its 5th generation now.

"There is talk of different generations of warfare; today, the discussion centers on fifth-generation warfare. Under the Prime Minister's leadership, defense preparedness is also evolving amidst this changing environment.Indigenous quantum technology is being promoted, and the policy framework has also been strengthened. India is strengthening its capabilities for contact, non-contact, kinetic, and non-kinetic warfare. Energy resources have been diversified," he said.

Speaking about the future of wars, the Minister said they will operate within a "multi-domain environment" and will have a tech-driven nature.

"The modern soldier is not merely a soldier; they operate within a multi-domain environment. In the future, the battlefield will be tech-driven; the country ahead in tech would be ahead on the battlefield. Our defence strategy is future-ready," he emphasised.

The Minister said India's youth is making great leaps in the field of defence with drones, robotics, cyber security, among others.

"Today, India's youth are working on AI. They are building drones, working on robotics, developing quantum technologies. They are creating cyber security solutions. They are working on autonomous systems. In other words, India's youth are no longer just preparing for future jobs. They are preparing technology for India's future wars," he said.

The Minister reiterated that "India wants respectful relations with the world".

"It seeks resolution of every problem through the path of dialogue. It desires shared prosperity for all. We believe in the values of Collective Security. And the values of our culture and civilization embody the sentiment of welfare for all humanity," he said.

The purpose of India's rise, the Minister said, is not to leave another country behind or to break the existing system.

"It is collective and inclusive development. Our goal is: Rise without Rupture, Positive Change without any Conflict," he said.