Raymond's Gautam Singhania Injured As Speedboat Overturns In Maldives

Raymond Group Chairman Gautam Singhania was injured when a speedboat on which he was travelling overturned in the Maldives on Friday.

Singhania suffered minor injuries and is back in Mumbai, his spokesperson said.

"Gautam Singhania suffered minor injuries following an unfortunate accident. He is recovering under due care in Mumbai. We thank you for the wishes and pray for the well-being of the affected friends," said the spokesperson.

Local media outlets reported that seven tourists were on the speedboat, including five men from India, when it overturned at 1.15 am (local time) on Friday near V Felidhoo island located in the Vaavu Atoll. Two Indian men are reportedly missing while three people sustained injuries.