Ratul Puri Sent To Judicial Custody Till September 17 In Bank Fraud Case

Enforcement Directorate had arrested Ratul Puri on August 20

A Delhi court Tuesday sent Ratul Puri, nephew of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath, to judicial custody till September 17 in the Enforcement Directorate's money laundering case related to a bank loan fraud.

Special judge Sanjay Garg sent Ratul Puri to judicial custody after the probe agency said he was not required for further custodial interrogation. ED had arrested Mr Puri on August 20.

Meanwhile, another trial court -- hearing AgustaWestland VVIP chopper scam related money laundering case -- issued production warrant against Mr Puri, while directing the Tihar jail authorities to produce the accused on Wednesday.

Special Judge Arvind Kumar, who issued the warrant, is likely to decide on Wednesday on Ratul Puri's application seeking to surrender in the chopper scam.

In the chopper scam the Delhi High Court had earlier dismissed Mr Puri's anticipatory bail plea, saying his custodial interrogation was "required for an effective investigation".

Ratul Puri was arrested under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in the bank fraud case after he appeared before the central probe agency in the chopper scam after it had slapped a fresh criminal case against him and others, taking cognisance of a CBI FIR.

The latest PMLA case emerged from a CBI FIR of August 17, where Ratul Puri, his father Deepak Puri, mother Nita (Kamal Nath's sister) and others were booked in connection with Rs 354 crore bank fraud case filed by the Central Bank of India.

The CBI had carried out multiple searches in pursuance of this FIR.

The Puri family, other individuals like Sanjay Jain and Vineet Sharma were booked by the CBI for alleged criminal conspiracy, cheating, forgery and corruption.

Ratul Puri was booked in this case in his capacity as executive director of Moser Baer India Limited (MBIL), a firm promoted by his father Deepak Puri.

Ratul Puri had resigned from the post of executive director in 2012, while his parents continue to be on the board, the bank had said in a statement and compliant to the CBI.

Ratul Puri is facing criminal investigation by three main central probe agencies, ED, CBI and the Income Tax department.

The tax department has attached a number of his alleged ''benami'' assets in the recent past and has charged him with benefiting from the purported kickbacks generated in the Rs 3,600 crore VVIP choppers deal case, cancelled by India in 2014 on charges of corruption.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, Moser Baer said that it will "support the agencies in the true spirit in accordance to governance principles".

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.