CBI Raids Businessman Ratul Puri, Father In Bank Fraud Case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) today conducted searches at the premises of Moser Baer Solar Limited directors Deepak Puri, Ratul Puri and others in Delhi and Noida in connection with a Rs 787.25 crore bank fraud case.

According to officials, a case was registered in the matter on a complaint by the Punjab National Bank (PNB) against Moser Baer Solar Limited and others including its directors and other unknown persons and unknown bank officials.

Based on the complaint, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) had arrested Ratul Puri on August 19 last year. However, he was later granted bail by a trial court in Delhi.

Notably, the ED had in October last year filed a chargesheet against businessman Ratul Puri, the nephew of former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath, in connection with the case.

Ratul Puri is also being investigated in a money laundering case related to the AgustaWestland VVIP chopper scam.

