Advertisement
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World

Mehul Choksi Complained About Indian Jails. See Where He Will Be Imprisoned

At the Arthur Road Jail, Choksi would be housed in a well-ventilated, secure, and monitored cell and not in the prison's general wards.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
Mehul Choksi Complained About Indian Jails. See Where He Will Be Imprisoned
In 2018, Mehul Choksi complained that the conditions in Indian jails were not good.
New Delhi:

Fugitive diamond merchant Mehul Choksi has suffered a big setback in his plea against extradition to India. A Belgium court has said there are no legal barriers and the charges against him were serious enough to justify it.

Choksi, 66, fled India on January 2, 2018. He is wanted by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for allegedly defrauding the Punjab National Bank (PNB) of Rs 13,850 crore.

In 2018, Choksi had opposed the CBI's plea to Interpol seeking a red corner notice against him on the ground that the conditions in jails in India were not good. He also said that the prisons in the country violated human rights conditions.

READ: No Legal Barrier To Extradition To India: Big Belgium Setback For Mehul Choksi

On Tuesday, detailed architectural drawings and interior images of the Arthur Road Jail were presented before a Belgian court.

These images were attached to show that Choksi would be housed in a well-ventilated, secure, and monitored cell and not in the prison's general wards.

Here's a look at the images:

The barrack where Choksis cell is located is protected by a steel structure.

The barrack where Choksi's cell is located is protected by a steel structure.

The wide corridor outside of Choksis cell has police deployment round the clock.

The wide corridor outside of Choksi's cell has police deployment round the clock.

Choksis cell has sufficient sources of natural light. The cell has one main door, three windows, and five upper ventilators, which ensure fresh air with cross-ventilation.

Choksi's cell has sufficient sources of natural light. The cell has one main door, three windows, and five upper ventilators, which ensure fresh air with cross-ventilation.

There is sufficient lighting in the cell. Three ceiling fans provide enough air circulation. A TV is also provided.

There is sufficient lighting in the cell. Three ceiling fans provide enough air circulation. A TV is also provided.

The cell has an attached toilet with all essential amenities. An attached passage from the room leads to the toilet.

The cell has an attached toilet with all essential amenities. An attached passage from the room leads to the toilet.

The Belgian court had approved Choksi's extradition to India on Friday. Choksi, however, has the right to appeal the order before the Belgian Supreme Court within the next 15 days. 

Show full article

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Mehul Choksi, Arthur Road Jail Mumbai, PNB Fraud Case
NDTV News
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now