Belgian Court Approves Fugitive Jeweller Mehul Choksi's Extradition To India

A court in Belgium on Friday approved the extradition of fugitive diamond trader Mehul Choksi to India, sources said. The court in Antwerp ruled that Choksi's arrest by Belgian police, based on India's request, was valid.

Choksi has the right to appeal the order before the Belgian Supreme Court within the next 15 days.

The court heard arguments from both sides - Belgian prosecutors representing India and Choksi's legal team.

Choksi was arrested by Antwerp police on April 11 and has been in jail for the past four months. His multiple bail pleas have been rejected by Belgian courts.

India has charged the 66-year-old with fraud, conspiracy, destruction of evidence, and corruption under IPC Sections 120B, 201, 409, 420, and 477A, along with Sections 7 and 13 of the Prevention of Corruption Act. These offences are also punishable under Belgian law, fulfilling the condition of dual criminality.

India cited international conventions like the United Nations Convention against Transnational Organised Crime (UNTOC)and the United Nations Convention against Corruption (UNCAC) to support its case. The CBI visited Belgium three times to present evidence and hired a European private law firm to assist.

India assured Belgian authorities that upon extradition, Choksi would be held in Barrack No. 12 of Mumbai's Arthur Road Jail, with facilities meeting European standards, including clean water, food, newspapers, TV, and access to a private doctor. He would not be placed in solitary confinement.

It also assured "high-level of security" in the cell, with a clean, thick cotton mat, pillow, bed sheet, and blanket. The cell would be swept and mopped daily, along with supply of fresh drinking water, outdoor exercises, rest areas, board games such as chess and carrom, and badminton, the prison department said.

India maintains that Choksi is still an Indian citizen, disputing his claim of Antiguian citizenship. Choksi told the court he renounced Indian citizenship on December 14, 2018, and acquired Antiguian citizenship on November 16, 2017.

India presented evidence of Rs 13,000 crore worth of bank frauds committed between 2018 and 2022. The court acknowledged that Choksi posed a real flight risk, making his arrest justified.

The CBI located Choksi in Belgium in July 2024 and formally submitted an extradition request.