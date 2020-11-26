Couple, Daughter Found Shot Dead At Home In Madhya Pradesh

The bullet-ridden bodies of a couple and their daughter were found at their house. (Representational)

The bullet-ridden bodies of a couple and their daughter were found at their house in Madhya Pradesh's Ratlam on Thursday, police said.

The family members were identified as Govind Solanki (50), his wife Sharda (45) and daughter Divya (21), police official Gaurav Tiwari said.

"They lived on the first floor of a building. Govind Solanki ran a saloon, while his wife was a homemaker. Their daughter was a student," he said.

"On Thursday, people living in the vicinity grew suspicious on finding the door of Solanki's house open. When they did not find any movement inside, they peeped in, only to find the trio lying in a pool of blood," the official said.

Police suspect that the unidentified accused carried out the crime amid the sound of firecrackers burst on Wednesday night by people on the occasion of ''Devotthayini Ekadashi''.

The bodies have been sent to the district hospital for post-mortem, he said, adding that the footage in the CCTV cameras installed near the spot is being examined.

"The circumstantial evidence suggests the accused knew the victims and their house," the police officer said.

Investigation is underway and a search has been launched to nab the accused, he said.