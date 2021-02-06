'Would Humbly Like To Request...': Ratan Tata On Bharat Ratna Campaign

Ratan Tata is known for his social causes and philanthropic efforts. (File photo)

Ratan Tata, the Chairman Emeritus of the Tata Group, today requested Twitter users to discontinue a campaign to confer the Bharat Ratna, the highest civilian award, to the octogenarian, saying that he was instead happy to be able to contribute to India's growth and prosperity.

"While I appreciate the sentiments expressed by a section of the social media in terms of an award, I would humbly like to request that such campaigns be discontinued. Instead, I consider myself fortunate to be an Indian and to try and contribute to India's growth and prosperity," Mr Tata tweeted today in response to #BharatRatnaForRatanTata campaign on the social media platform.

Instead, I consider myself fortunate to be an Indian and to try and contribute to India's growth and prosperity pic.twitter.com/CzEimjJPp5 - Ratan N. Tata (@RNTata2000) February 6, 2021

The hashtag #BharatRatnaForRatanTata started trending on Twitter yesterday after motivational speaker Dr Vivek Bhindra tweeted about the campaign to confer the highest civilian award to Ratan Tata, who is known for his social causes and philanthropic efforts.

The hashtag soon started trending as Twitteratis extended full support to the trend urging the government to place the honours to the renowned businessman.

Some Twitter users also recalled the time when Mr Tata displayed the characteristics of a true leader during the 26/11 terrorist attacks, in which his hotel, The Taj Mahal Palace, was one of the targets.

Ratan Tata is known for his social causes and philanthropic efforts. He is the chairman of the Tata Trusts that are among India's oldest, non-sectarian philanthropic organisations that work in several areas of community development.

In January, a picture of the Mumbai-based industrialist visiting an ailing former employee had circulated on social media, drawing rich praise for Mr Tata's compassionate gesture.

In March last year, Ratan Tata had pledged ₹ 500 crore from Tata Trusts, the parent company of Tata Motors, to fight the COVID-19 pandemic. Tata Sons also announced an additional support of ₹ 1,000 crore, taking the total commitment to ₹ 1,500 crore.

The funds will be used for personal protective equipment for medical personnel, respiratory systems, testing kits and setting up modular treatment facilities for patients, among others, Mr Tata had said.

Ratan Tata was born in 1937 in Bombay, now Mumbai. He has served as the chairman of major Tata companies, including Tata Motors, Tata Steel, Tata Consultancy Services, Tata Power, Tata Global Beverages, Tata Chemicals, Indian Hotels and Tata Teleservices and during his tenure, the group's revenues grew by leaps and bounds, totalling over $ 100 billion in 2011-12.