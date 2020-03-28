'Need Of The Hour': Ratan Tata Commits 500 Crores To Fight COVID-19

Tata Trusts on Saturday committed Rs. 500 crores to fight coronavirus.

Tata Trusts today committed Rs 500 crore to fight COVID-19 disease, which it noted was one of the "toughest challenges the human race will face". India saw the highest jump in the last 24 hours with 149 patients testing positive for the highly contagious illness in different parts of the country.

The funds will be used for Personal Protective Equipment for the medical personnel on the frontlines, respiratory systems for treating increasing cases, testing kits to increase per capita testing, setting up modular treatment facilities for infected patients, knowledge management and training of health workers and the general public, Ratan Tata, Chairman Emeritus of Tata Sons, said.

"The COVID 19 crisis is one of the toughest challenges we will face as a race. The Tata Trusts and the Tata group companies have in the past risen to the needs of the nation. At this moment, the need of the hour is greater than any other time," he tweeted.

The number of COVID-19 cases climbed to 873 in India on Saturday with the number of deaths rising to 19, according to the Union Health Ministry.