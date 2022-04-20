Rare Pheasant Species Found In Bengal Sanctuary After 90 Years

Senchal Wildlife Sanctuary: Tragopans are often called "horned pheasants".

Scientists of the Zoological Survey of India (ZSI) have spotted crimson horned pheasant in Senchal Wildlife Sanctuary in West Bengal's Darjeeling district after nearly 90 years in that particular area.

ZSI Director Dhriti Banerjee said in a statement on Tuesday that the 're-discovery' of the bird species (Satyr Tragopan) after such a long time is encouraging news which indicates that the forested habitats are well preserved and effectively managed.

Formed in 1915, Senchal Wildlife Sanctuary is one of the oldest sanctuaries in India located on the outskirts of Darjeeling town.

@ZoologicalI Scientists Re-discover Crimson Horned Pheasant after 170 years from Senchal Wildlife Sanctuary, Darjeeling District, WB.The rediscovery of the pheasant bird after a period of 170 years is encouraging news.https://t.co/WU2k1b2DV9@moefcc@byadavbjp@KirenRijijupic.twitter.com/5nJX1nRJPa — PRO Shillong, Ministry of Defence (@proshillong) April 20, 2022

The male Satyr Tragopan is one of the most beautiful birds found in India and also one of the rarest. The species is found in Neora Valley National Park and Singalila National Park in Darjeeling district, the statement said.

The sighting of the bird, locally called “munal”, was last recorded in that area near Darjeeling town at an altitude of 7,000-8,000 feet in 1933 by scientist Ingles, according to the statement. It was first spotted by scientist Hickell in 1842, between the present-day Kurseong and Sonada region of Darjeeling district.

Tragopans are often called “horned pheasants” because they display horn-like projections during courtship. Like other Tragopans, the Satyr is faced with habitat destruction and hunting pressure and is now considered to be near-threatened.

She said a male Satyr is 68 cm in length and is bright crimson red with white spots. Females are smaller, less conspicuous and brown.

These birds reside in moist oak and rhododendron forests with dense undergrowth and bamboo clumps.

Banerjee said the North Bengal region of West Bengal is rich in faunal diversity because of high-quality habitats and protection by the forest department.

Apart from Singalila National Park, the protected area covering Senchal Wildlife Sanctuary is home to some of the top conservation priority species.

Banerjee stated that the long term study by ZSI scientists funded by the National Mission on Himalayan Studies has resulted in the documentation of 17 large and medium-sized mammals from the sanctuary.

Of these animals, three have been categorised as 'vulnerable' (Asiatic black bear, common leopard, and mainland serow) and three as 'near threatened' (golden cat, marbled Cat, black giant squirrel) by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN).