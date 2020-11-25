Rape Case Filed After Woman Gives Birth In Madhya Pradesh Shelter Home

Police have filed a case and formed teams to investigate, the district collector said

A shelter home in Madhya Pradesh is under the police scanner after a deaf and mute woman living there delivered a child recently. While a rape case has been filed against unidentified people in Dewas, the DNA tests of six men at the shelter home, including the 60-year-old head of the facility, are being conducted for ascertaining who could be behind the sexual exploitation of the 22-year-old woman.

The Dewas district administration and the police have shifted six more women from the same shelter home to a government facility in the district.

According to Dewas district collector Chandramauli Shukla, the woman could have suffered sexual exploitation either at the shelter home or even outside.

"The police have already registered a case and teams have been formed to probe the matter from all angles," Chandramauli Shukla added.

Most of the women at the shelter home were abandoned by their families.

According to sources at the home, the woman who recently delivered a child was left there by her parents when she was only six years old.

Since then she has been staying between two shelter homes run by Kabirpanthi group in Dewas district. The matter came to light during childbirth at a government hospital.