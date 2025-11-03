16 Killed, 8 Injured As Truck Crashes Into Bus In Telangana

At least 16 people were killed and eight others suffered injuries when a tipper lorry carrying gravel collided head-on with a public transport bus in this district on Monday, police said.



The tipper collided with the Telangana Road Transport Corporation (RTC) vehicle near Chevella, resulting in the gravel falling on the bus.

"16 people died, and eight were injured," a police official told PTI.

The passengers of the bus were brought out of it, he added.

