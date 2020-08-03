Andhra Chief Minister Launches E-Rakshabandhan For Cybercrime Awareness

YS Jaganmohan Reddy launched E-Rakshabandhan in the state capital Amaravati (File)

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy launched E-Rakshabandhan in the state capital Amaravati on Monday.

It is an innovative virtual cybercrime awareness programme of the state CID and the police. The programme was organised to ensure the safety of women and children in cyberspace. It is a month-long programme to bring awareness in the public, especially women, youth and children.

Webinars will be conducted as a part of the E-Rakshabandhan. Cybercrime experts will speak on different types of cyber crimes and create awareness among the public.

FM radio talks and competitions for students have been included in the programme. The Andhra Pradesh police and state CID publicised a slogan "Let us make August a month of e freedom and e-safety."

