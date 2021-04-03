BJP's Youth Wing Behind Attack On Convoy In Rajasthan, Alleges Farmer Leader Rakesh Tikait

Rakesh Tikait alleged that the government is run by companies (File)

A day after his convoy was allegedly attacked in Rajasthan's Alwar, Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) chief Rakesh Tikait today alleged that the BJP's "youth wing" is responsible for the attack.

"The Centre is responsible, who else can it be? It's their (BJP's) youth wing. They were saying, "Rakesh Tikait, Go Back". Where should I go? They hurled stones, used lathis," said Mr Tikait.

"Why are they fighting us? We're farmers. We are not a political party," he added.

When asked about the possibility of a dialogue between farmers and the Centre, the BKU leader said, "If the government was run by a party, then dialogue would have concluded by now. This government is run by companies (Corporates). They only look at their businesses and profits. They don't care about anyone. They will profit more if there are more hungry people in the country."

Rakesh Tikait's convoy was allegedly attacked in Alwar's Tatarpur Chowk on Friday. According to the police, four persons have been detained in connection with the incident.

After the incident, Rakesh Tikait said that goons of BJP tried to attack him. He tweeted in Hindi, "Tatarpur intersection of Alwar district of Rajasthan near Bansur road --- attacked by BJP goons -- killing our democracy."

Following the attack, the BKU chief's supporters blocked National Highway 9 at the Ghazipur border. The Highway was opened for traffic movement later on.

Farmers have been protesting at the different borders of Delhi since November last year against the three farm laws -- Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.