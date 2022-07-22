Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's Akasa Air Opens Bookings For Flights Starting Aug 7

The airline carrier said flight operations will be conducted on two Boeing 737 Max aircraft.

The Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-backed Akasa Air will launch its first commercial flight on August 7 by operating its first service on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad route using a Boeing 737 Max plane.

Akasa Air, in a statement issued on Friday, said it has begun sale of tickets on 28 flights that will operate weekly on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad route from August 7 as well as 28 flights on the Bengaluru-Kochi route from August 13.

The airline carrier said flight operations will be conducted on two Boeing 737 Max aircraft. Boeing has already delivered on plane and the delivery of the second is scheduled for later this month.

"We kick-start operations with flights between Mumbai and Ahmedabad, with the brand-new Boeing 737 Max aircraft," said Praveen Iyer, Co-founder and Chief Commercial Officer, Akasa Air, as quoted by news agency PTI.

"We will adopt a phased approach to support our network expansion plans, progressively connecting more cities, as we add two aircraft to our fleet each month, in our first year," Mr Iyer added.

Aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) had granted Akasa Air its air operator certificate (AOC) on July 7.

Akasa Air had inked a deal with Boeing in November 26 last year to purchase 72 Max aircraft after getting a green signal from the DGCA in August.