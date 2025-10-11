Akasa Flight Suffers Bird Hit, Makes Emergency Landing In Delhi

An Akasa Air aircraft flying from Pune to Delhi suffered a bird hit on Friday and landed safely in the national capital.

The plane is being examined by the engineering team and will be released for service after a thorough inspection, an airline spokesperson said in a statement to PTI.

"Akasa Air flight QP 1607 flying from Pune to Delhi on 10th October 2025 experienced a bird hit. The aircraft landed safely and all passengers and crew members were deplaned," the spokesperson said.

Details regarding the number of passengers were not disclosed.

The flight, operated with a Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft, landed in the national capital little past 10 am on Friday, according to information available on flight tracking website Flightradar24.com.

The aircraft that suffered the bird hit was scheduled to operate the flight from Delhi to Goa. This service was delayed by a few hours as another plane was deployed for the route, according to sources.

