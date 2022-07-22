Akasa Air To Start Operation From Next Month: Know Routes And Fares

Akasa Air has also unveiled its fares and food menu on the website.

Akasa Air, India's newest budget carrier, has opened ticket sales for its commercial flights beginning August 7. The airline is backed by billionaire Rakesh Jhunjhunwala. Akasa Air said in a statement on Friday that the ticket sales will open for 28 weekly flights on Boeing 737 Max which will operate on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad route. "Akasa Air's network strategy is focused on establishing a strong pan-India presence and providing linkages from metro to tier 2 and tier 3 cities across the country," Praveen Iyer, the airline's co-founder and chief commercial officer, said on Friday.

The airline received its Air Operator Certificate (AOC) from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on July 7. Akasa Air, whose airline code is QP, received its first Boeing 737 Max on June 21, 2022.

Here are some key facts to know about Akasa Air and its service: