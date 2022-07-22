Akasa Air To Start Operation From Next Month: Know Routes And Fares

Akasa Air, India's newest budget carrier, has opened ticket sales for its commercial flights beginning August 7. The airline is backed by billionaire Rakesh Jhunjhunwala. Akasa Air said in a statement on Friday that the ticket sales will open for 28 weekly flights on Boeing 737 Max which will operate on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad route. "Akasa Air's network strategy is focused on establishing a strong pan-India presence and providing linkages from metro to tier 2 and tier 3 cities across the country," Praveen Iyer, the airline's co-founder and chief commercial officer, said on Friday.
The airline received its Air Operator Certificate (AOC) from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on July 7. Akasa Air, whose airline code is QP, received its first Boeing 737 Max on June 21, 2022.
Here are some key facts to know about Akasa Air and its service:
- The carrier will also launch flights on the Bengaluru-Kochi route from August 13. Akasa Air is scheduled to get its second Boeing 737 Max plane later this month.
- Bookings are available via the mobile App, the website (www.akasaair.com), through travel agents and several OTAs across the country.
- A quick check on its website shows that a seat on the launch day on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad route is available at Rs 3,948 (Saver) or Rs 4,341 (Flexi, with seat preference, on-board meal and softer cancellation and rescheduling charges). Same-day return fare is currently around Rs 7,854.
- The flight will take 1 hour 20 minutes to reach Ahmedabad from Mumbai, the website further shows. The fare for Ahmedabad-Mumbai flight is Rs 3,906.
- For Bengaluru to Kochi, inaugural day fares are priced around Rs 3,483 (Saver) and Rs 3,778 (Flexi), with return tickets priced around Rs 6,675.
- Akasa Air has also unveiled its food menu for the passengers. The list includes bagels, burgers, salads, hummus and Vietnamese rice rolls. All these items are available on pre-booking online. The in-flight options are limited.