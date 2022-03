Elections for 13 Rajya Sabha seats will be held on March 31 this year, the Election Commission of India (ECI) announced today.

The seats are spread across six states - Five in Punjab, Three in Kerala, Two in Assam, one each in Himachal Pradesh, Tripura, and Nagaland.

The elections to the upper house are being held as several leaders like Anand Sharma, AK Antony, Partap Singh Bajwa, and Naresh Gujral are set to retire.