Same Voter ID Number In 2 States? Election Body On Mamata Banerjee's Charge

A duplication in EPIC numbers on voter ID cards does not imply fake voters, the Election Commission clarified today. The poll body attributed this duplication to decentralised, manual mechanism that was followed before the voters' database was shifted to a digital platform. The commission, however, said these cases of duplication would be rectified by allowing unique EPIC numbers to all voters.

This comes days after West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee cited duplication in EPIC numbers and accused the BJP of colluding with the poll body to add fake voters to the state's electoral rolls ahead of the Assembly polls next year. "I have proof from all districts. Here it is. Names of people from Haryana and Gujarat appear alongside those of West Bengal residents under the same EPIC (Election Photo Identity Card) number. Fake voters have been added online," Ms Banerjee alleged.

The Trinamool chief said Opposition parties in Maharashtra and Delhi had failed to spot this tactic. "But we did. That is how the BJP won in Maharashtra and Delhi. Now, they are targeting West Bengal. We will respond strongly," she said, adding, "It is evident how the BJP is tampering with the voters' list with the blessings of the Election Commission".

The Election Commission's statement did not mention Ms Banerjee and said that the poll body took note of social media posts and media reports flagging duplicate EPIC numbers of people from different states. "In this regard, it is clarified that while EPIC numbers of some of the electors may be identical, the other details including demographic details, Assembly Constituency and polling booth are different for the electors with the same EPIC number. Irrespective of the EPIC number, any elector can cast a vote only at their designated polling station in their respective Constituency in their State/UT where they are enrolled in the electoral roll and nowhere else," it said.

The poll body explained that this duplication was due to a decentralised and manual mechanism followed before the shifting of states' electoral roll database to the ERONET platform. "This resulted in certain State/UT CEO offices using the same EPIC alphanumeric series and leaving a scope for the possibility of duplicate EPIC numbers being allotted to electors in different Assembly Constituencies in different States/UTs."

"However, to allay any apprehensions, the Commission has decided to ensure allotment of unique EPIC number to registered electors. Any case of duplicate EPIC number will be rectified by allotting a unique EPIC number. The ERONET 2.0 platform will be updated to aid and assist in this process," the Election Commission added.

Another lie from Mamata Banerjee about voter roll manipulation falls flat. It is a pity that the Bengal Chief Minister is resorting to misinformation to lay the groundwork for her imminent defeat in 2026 and weaken voters' confidence in the electoral system.



Quote:



The Election… pic.twitter.com/YL5RSqZlZS — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) March 2, 2025

Shortly after the poll body's clarification, senior BJP leader and the party's Bengal co-incharge Amit Malviya said "another lie" from Ms Banerjee has fallen flat. "It is a pity that the Bengal Chief Minister is resorting to misinformation to lay the groundwork for her imminent defeat in 2026 and weaken voters' confidence in the electoral system," he said in a post on X.

Mr Malviya urged the poll body to prioritise a voter roll cleanup in Bengal "and remove illegal Bangladeshi and Rohingya settlers, whom the TMC has placed across the state as Mamata Banerjee's vote bank". "The ECI must also thwart TMC's attempts to eliminate the names of linguistic minorities and Hindu refugees-including the Matua community, who fled religious persecution and settled in Bengal-from the voter roll," he said.