Rajput Leader, Arrested For Anti-"Padmaavat" Violence, Back In Haryana Jail Kunwar Surajpal Singh Amu was arrested from his upscale DLF residence here five days ago, over his alleged role in the violence in Bhondsi area on the Gurgaon-Alwar National Highway on January 24.

Share EMAIL PRINT On November 29, Surajpal Amu sent his resignation to the BJP. Gurgaon: A Rajput leader, who put a reward of Rs 10-crore on the "Padmaavat" maker and his heroine's heads -- has been sent back to a Haryana prison after his medical reports confirmed that he was fine, police said.



Kunwar Surajpal Singh Amu was arrested from his upscale DLF residence here five days ago, over his alleged role in the violence in Bhondsi area on the Gurgaon-Alwar National Highway on January 24.



Amu has been making headlines after he announced the bounty to behead actress Deepika Padukone and filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali over their movie.



On Monday, Amu was referred to the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences in Rohtak after he complained of chest pain and uneasiness.



Amu was brought back to the Bhondsi jail late on Monday as his ECG showed "no abnormality and vital organs found normal".



He was detained on January 25 and later arrested under sections of preventive detention, after a school bus carrying children was pelted with stones and a Haryana Roadways bus was burnt by agitators from the Rajput community who protested against the "Padmaavat" release.



Amu's detention was extended up to February 2 by the order of Gurgaon's Deputy Commissioner of Police Deepak Gahlawat, police PRO Ravinder Kumar told IANS.



A General Secretary of the Shree Rajput Karni Sena that has been waging a war against the movie ever since its inception, Amu would be presented in a Sohna court on February 3.



He was admitted in Gurugram's government-run Civil Hospital late on Sunday night after he complained of chest pain and uneasiness. He was under the observation of Dr Naveen Kumar and his team.



He was referred to Rohtak's Pandit Bhagwat Dayal Sharma PGIMS after some medical tests.



Police had also arrested 18 people for the Bhondsi violence. So far, a total of 47 people have been arrested for protesting against the movie and for their alleged involvement in violence.



The protesters had claimed the film hurt the Rajput community's sentiments' by showing a dream sequence between Rani Padmini, played by Deepika and Sultan Alauddin Khilji, portrayed by Ranveer Singh.



In November, Amu had announced the bounty in protest against the movie which the Rajput community claims distorts history.



He also threatened to break the legs of actor Ranveer Singh, who played the role of Delhi Sultan Alauddin Khilji in the movie.



On November 21, Amu was booked for criminal intimidation.



On November 29, Amu sent his resignation to the BJP state unit chief Subhash Barala, stating that he was upset with Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar's "attitude towards the Rajput community".



His resignation is pending before the party disciplinary committee.



"Padmaavat" released nationwide on January 25, barring in a few states.





A Rajput leader, who put a reward of Rs 10-crore on the "Padmaavat" maker and his heroine's heads -- has been sent back to a Haryana prison after his medical reports confirmed that he was fine, police said.Kunwar Surajpal Singh Amu was arrested from his upscale DLF residence here five days ago, over his alleged role in the violence in Bhondsi area on the Gurgaon-Alwar National Highway on January 24.Amu has been making headlines after he announced the bounty to behead actress Deepika Padukone and filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali over their movie.On Monday, Amu was referred to the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences in Rohtak after he complained of chest pain and uneasiness.Amu was brought back to the Bhondsi jail late on Monday as his ECG showed "no abnormality and vital organs found normal".He was detained on January 25 and later arrested under sections of preventive detention, after a school bus carrying children was pelted with stones and a Haryana Roadways bus was burnt by agitators from the Rajput community who protested against the "Padmaavat" release.Amu's detention was extended up to February 2 by the order of Gurgaon's Deputy Commissioner of Police Deepak Gahlawat, police PRO Ravinder Kumar told IANS.A General Secretary of the Shree Rajput Karni Sena that has been waging a war against the movie ever since its inception, Amu would be presented in a Sohna court on February 3.He was admitted in Gurugram's government-run Civil Hospital late on Sunday night after he complained of chest pain and uneasiness. He was under the observation of Dr Naveen Kumar and his team.He was referred to Rohtak's Pandit Bhagwat Dayal Sharma PGIMS after some medical tests.Police had also arrested 18 people for the Bhondsi violence. So far, a total of 47 people have been arrested for protesting against the movie and for their alleged involvement in violence.The protesters had claimed the film hurt the Rajput community's sentiments' by showing a dream sequence between Rani Padmini, played by Deepika and Sultan Alauddin Khilji, portrayed by Ranveer Singh.In November, Amu had announced the bounty in protest against the movie which the Rajput community claims distorts history.He also threatened to break the legs of actor Ranveer Singh, who played the role of Delhi Sultan Alauddin Khilji in the movie.On November 21, Amu was booked for criminal intimidation.On November 29, Amu sent his resignation to the BJP state unit chief Subhash Barala, stating that he was upset with Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar's "attitude towards the Rajput community". His resignation is pending before the party disciplinary committee."Padmaavat" released nationwide on January 25, barring in a few states.