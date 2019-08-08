'God Forbid Anyone Gets Such A Neighbour': Rajnath Singh's Dig At Pak

"We have our utmost apprehensionsabout our neighbour," Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said.

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh today had some sharp words for Pakistan, a day after Islamabad, in protest to the government's decisions on Kashmir, downgraded its ties with India.

"We have our utmost apprehensions about our neighbour. The issue is that you can change friends but it is not in your hands to choose your neighbour. And the kind of neighbour who is next to us. I pray to god that no one gets such a neighbour," Mr Singh said in Hindi while addressing army veterans in Delhi.

India today termed Pakistan's actions an attempt to present an alarming picture to the world about the bilateral ties between the two neighbours and asked it to review its decisions.

On Wednesday, Pakistan had expelled the Indian envoy in Islamabad and had announced a five-point plan that included downgrading its ties with India and suspending bilateral trade.

Pakistan had also said it will appeal to the UN Security Council against the Narendra Modi government's decision to end Jammu and Kashmir's special status and split it into two union territories.

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan had warned earlier that the Kashmir move would have "serious repercussions".

Parliament on Tuesday passed a resolution ending special status for Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 of the Constitution. It also cleared a bill to split the state into two union territories: Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi called the clearance of the bill a "momentous occasion".

Jammu and Kashmir, however, has been paralysed by an unprecedented lockdown to prevent any backlash over the government's big move on Article 370. As part of a complete communications blackout, phone services and internet connections remain suspended. Top officials are using satellite phones to communicate.

It is not known when the restrictions will be lifted.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.