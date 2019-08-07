Pakistan Expels Indian Envoy, Suspends Trade Over Kashmir: Report

Yesterday, Pakistan PM Imran Khan had warned that Kashmir move will have "serious repercussions".

Pakistan has said it would downgrade diplomatic relations and suspend bilateral trade with India following the government's move to end special status for Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcate it into two union territories. Islamabad also said it would approach the United Nation's Security Council against the move.

In a tweet following Imran Khan's meeting with the National Security Committee, the Pakistan government today enumerated the steps they plan to take. The meeting was attended by top civil and military leadership, a statement issued by the PM's Office read.

"1-Downgrading of diplomatic relations with India. 2-Suspension of bilateral trade with India. 3-Review of bilateral arrangements. 4-Matter to be taken to UN, including the Security Council. 5-14th of August to be observed in solidarity with brave Kashmiris," the tweet read.

The announcement comes a day after Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan warned that the Kashmir move will have "serious repercussions".

On Tuesday, hours after Union home minister Amit Shah indicated to parliament that the government that Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir was on government's radar, Imran Khan spoke of retaliation.

"They (India) will do something in PoK (Pakistan Occupied Kashmir)... we will retaliate... Will fight till last drop of blood," he said at the joint sitting of Pakistan's parliament.

